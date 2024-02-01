Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RAVE

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.90 on Monday. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $27.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Value Llp Ima bought 46,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,557.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 969,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Rave Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.