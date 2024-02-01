Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $53.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Rapid7 from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rapid7

Rapid7 Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of RPD opened at $55.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.12. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $198.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 29,543 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 23.5% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 66,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 16.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 58.8% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 324,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.