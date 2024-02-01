Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CFO Sells $19,951.92 in Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) CFO Mark A. Marino sold 12,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $19,951.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,923.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rackspace Technology Trading Down 4.0 %

RXT stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.57.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $732.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.90 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth about $243,665,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $8,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after buying an additional 1,860,141 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,726,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after buying an additional 1,832,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 33.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RXT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.40 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.54.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

