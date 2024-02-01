QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.

QV Equities Price Performance

Get QV Equities alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anton Tagliaferro bought 40,000 shares of QV Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of A$34,960.00 ($23,152.32). Insiders purchased 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $294,860 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

About QV Equities

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for QV Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QV Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.