Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Announces Earnings Results

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-8.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.60-8.90 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.4 %

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,678. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Quest Diagnostics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,403 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $157,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.