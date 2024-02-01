Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 129,207 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 48.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

NYSE CFG opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

