Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,654 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 134.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.8 %

EMN stock opened at $83.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eastman Chemical

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.