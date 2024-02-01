Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,139 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %

FITB opened at $34.24 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

