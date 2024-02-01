Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $3.29 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,052 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,281,753,000 after buying an additional 507,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,878,460,000 after purchasing an additional 214,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE AXP opened at $200.74 on Thursday. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $205.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $146.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.87.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

