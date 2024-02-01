Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 737.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,486 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.09% of Lumentum worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 2,189.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at $973,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $54.94 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.70.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

