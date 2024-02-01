Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BP were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 2,828.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP opened at $35.10 on Thursday. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. BP’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.43.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

