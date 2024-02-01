Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 295,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,924,000 after purchasing an additional 51,273 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO opened at $224.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.79.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

