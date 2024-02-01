Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 69,058 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 367.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of MRO opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

