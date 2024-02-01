Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,766 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Braze worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Braze by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 49.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $58.67.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Maurice Brown sold 19,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,054,249.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at $859,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Braze news, major shareholder Michael Maurice Brown sold 19,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,054,249.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Chelsea R. Stoner sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $816,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,808.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,534 shares of company stock worth $11,942,901 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

