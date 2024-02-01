Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,210 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.06% of MasTec at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 92.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 152.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 75.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Performance

MasTec stock opened at $65.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.18 and its 200 day moving average is $76.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.96). MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.