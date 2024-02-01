Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 59,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average is $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $57.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.