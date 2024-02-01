Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Vistra by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 15.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Vistra by 44.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $41.66.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

