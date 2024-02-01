Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chewy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chewy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.00, a PEG ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 0.94. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CHWY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

