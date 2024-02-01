Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after buying an additional 2,805,820 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 425.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $22,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AppLovin by 2,856.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $15,469,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,142 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $221,568.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $965,067.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,757,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $221,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,337,662 shares of company stock valued at $51,027,923 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of APP opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.72. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $864.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.43 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Featured Articles

