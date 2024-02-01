Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the second quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of KBR by 930.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of KBR by 110.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 113.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

KBR stock opened at $52.11 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 25.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,584,082.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

