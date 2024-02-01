Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WestRock by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,442,000 after buying an additional 1,538,825 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in WestRock by 59.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WestRock by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,721,000 after buying an additional 279,006 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK stock opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is -18.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WestRock

About WestRock

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.