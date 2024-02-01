Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $191.15 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

