Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock opened at $72.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average of $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on L. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Loews news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

