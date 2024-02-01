Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 82,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter valued at $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.32.

NYSE PATH opened at $23.21 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. Research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 756,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,671,743.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 587,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 756,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,671,743.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,023,000. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

