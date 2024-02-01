Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $2.21 Million in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,011,000 after purchasing an additional 236,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after purchasing an additional 681,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,088,000 after purchasing an additional 285,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.71. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $92.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.14.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

