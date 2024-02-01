Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $1.92 Million in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 75,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Antero Resources Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 3.20.
Antero Resources Profile
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.
