Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $1.92 Million in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 75,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 3.20.

AR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

