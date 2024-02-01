Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $1.85 Million in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 1.4 %

Allison Transmission stock opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $61.76.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.