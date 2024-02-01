Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $1.25 Million in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 345.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,938 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,643,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,878,000 after buying an additional 681,396 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 675.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 148,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 129,524 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,135,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.04, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $42.51.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $354,154.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,295.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $354,154.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,295.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,729 shares of company stock worth $1,163,542. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DV. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

