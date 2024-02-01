Qsemble Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 318.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $426.22 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $439.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $407.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.66.

A number of brokerages have commented on DPZ. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

