Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 508.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,720,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,187 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,948,000 after acquiring an additional 734,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,639,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,364 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,132 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,069,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,457 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LBRT opened at $20.79 on Thursday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LBRT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Further Reading

