Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys New Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $143.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $157.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.13.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

