Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 107,900 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 107,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. HoldCo Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at $62,869,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $133,345,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 807.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,487,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after buying an additional 4,882,709 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,327,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in First Horizon by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,736,000 after buying an additional 3,173,357 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.90.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

