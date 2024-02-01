Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 118,877.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,449,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,530,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 310.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,167,000 after buying an additional 1,098,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 13,649.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 994,883 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper stock opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.03. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

