Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $120.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.37.

Qorvo Stock Up 4.6 %

Qorvo stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.33. 1,103,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,259. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.60 and its 200 day moving average is $100.04. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $114.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Qorvo by 646.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,866,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347,972 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,478,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 491.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,267,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Qorvo by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,119,000 after acquiring an additional 746,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

