Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.64. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $11.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.18 EPS.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.06.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $397.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $415.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $380.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $20,700,525,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $9,625,201,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Microsoft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

