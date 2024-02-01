Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for BankUnited in a report released on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,967,000 after buying an additional 306,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after acquiring an additional 252,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,895,000 after acquiring an additional 177,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,813,000 after acquiring an additional 171,171 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 7.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,290,000 after acquiring an additional 162,800 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

