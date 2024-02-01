Putnam Premier Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE PPT opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $3.91.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
