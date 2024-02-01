Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE PMO opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $12.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 46.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.