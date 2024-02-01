Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE PMO opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $12.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.