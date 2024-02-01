PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Raised to $195.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $166.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PTC from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.08.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $180.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.04. PTC has a 1-year low of $115.44 and a 1-year high of $185.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. Analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PTC

In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,112,502.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,314.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,112,502.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,209,314.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

