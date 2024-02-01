Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 124.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,046,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,962 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 5,015,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 319,724 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 85.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,040,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 70.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,010,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,834 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Innoviz Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,689.54% and a negative return on equity of 76.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Innoviz Technologies

(Free Report)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.