ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.63

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 1799216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the third quarter valued at $83,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

