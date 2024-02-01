ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Trading 4.9% Higher

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.10. 440,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 700,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ProFrac from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ProFrac from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

ProFrac Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.17 million. ProFrac had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 31.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 630,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $6,071,676.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,870,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,743,348.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in ProFrac during the first quarter worth $290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ProFrac during the first quarter worth $2,071,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in ProFrac during the first quarter worth $443,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ProFrac during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProFrac during the first quarter worth $386,000.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Featured Articles

