Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 14.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SQFTP opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $22.38.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
