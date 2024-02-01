Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Stake Raised by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 70.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,319 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.11% of Premier worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Premier by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Premier by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PINC stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $33.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41.

Premier Announces Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.43 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 13.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PINC. StockNews.com raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

