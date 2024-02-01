Premier Fund Managers Ltd Trims Stake in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,310 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Indivior were worth $15,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Indivior in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Indivior Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INDV traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.42. Indivior PLC has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $26.50.
About Indivior
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
