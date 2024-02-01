Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 6,200 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Jabil were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Jabil by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,791,000 after acquiring an additional 267,049 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Jabil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE:JBL traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $126.36. The stock had a trading volume of 138,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,819. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.16 and a 1-year high of $141.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.22.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,072,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,658 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,171. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

