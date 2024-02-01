Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 40,000 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Waste Connections worth $28,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 36.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Waste Connections by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Waste Connections by 34.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Waste Connections by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.69.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.00. 75,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,612. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $158.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

