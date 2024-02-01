Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 23,434 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,434 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of Pacira BioSciences worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 310.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.50. 58,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,666. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $163.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

