Premier Fund Managers Ltd Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,930 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 666,750 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NEP traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.56. 456,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,710. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

