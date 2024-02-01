Premier Fund Managers Ltd Lowers Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $10,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 498,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,279,000 after buying an additional 38,299 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.41. The stock had a trading volume of 56,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,061. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.57 and a fifty-two week high of $201.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.46.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.10%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading

